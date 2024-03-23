Expansion | Gazan authorities denounce the death of 19 people in an Israeli attack while waiting for a humanitarian convoy

At least 19 Gazans have died and 23 have been injured in another Israeli attack at the Kuwait roundabout, in Gaza City (the largest city in the Strip and located in the north), against a group of people waiting for the arrival of a convoy. humanitarian, as the authorities of the Palestinian enclave have denounced. Some victims have been transferred to Al Ahli hospital, but others have been left abandoned on the ground, according to the Press Office of the Government of the Strip, controlled by Hamas. According to the Gazan Government, more than 400 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks on humanitarian convoys, aid warehouses or food deliveries.

The attack occurred at one of the entrances to Gaza City, where in recent weeks dozens of people have died in similar circumstances since the so-called flour massacre, an episode in which a hundred Gazans died in a chaotic distribution. food truck in which Israeli troops opened fire on the crowd approaching the food trucks, which were also near the tanks.

“We call on all countries of the free world to pressure the occupation to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing that [Israel] is waging against our Palestinian people. We also ask you to end the famine immediately before it is too late,” the Gaza Press Office wrote in a statement.

“For the second time this week, Israeli authorities today prevented another UNRWA convoy from [la Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados Palestinos] that was transporting much-needed food to head to the north, where people live on the brink of famine,” lamented this Saturday the commissioner general of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini. The convoy that the head of this United Nations agency has referred to, in the crosshairs of the Israeli authorities who accuse it of links with Hamas, is the one that the people gathered at the Kuwait roundabout who were attacked were waiting for, according to the media. Palestinians.

“This is a man-made famine, an imminent famine that can still be avoided. “Israel must allow the widespread delivery of food aid to the north, through UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organization in Gaza,” stressed Lazzarini, who indicated that the last time they were able to distribute food in the north was two months ago. (Agencies)