Podemos and Yolanda Díaz still have not closed the open primary agreement that the purples put as a condition to attend next Sunday the great launch event of Sumar in Madrid. There it is expected that the second vice president will announce her candidacy for the generals and take the photo in which representatives of the leadership of Más País, Izquierda Unida or los comunes will be present, among other organizations, which have already confirmed the attendance of she. But while these parties take starting positions, the purples consider that they have more arguments to negotiate face to face with the Galician leader to maintain a hegemonic position on the broad front that may result from the “listening process.”

Both parties do not doubt, at least in public, that the tension will settle with an agreement, although the situation is beginning to take hold. This weekend they resumed negotiations, after months of silence, but the Galician leader still avoided committing in writing to the formation of Belarra and refused, late on Sunday, to close a public statement with Podemos, as explained by the party purple.

The vice president maintains her intention that the talks to form the structure and the form of election of the positions in the resulting coalition begin after the regional and municipal elections on May 28, a fact that irritates her purple allies who denounce that the process “it’s late” At the same time, from Sumar they accuse Podemos of “getting up from the table” after an “exchange of proposals.”

Related News



The Podemos co-spokesman, Pablo Fernández, denied this Monday that the negotiations are broken and maintains that his party’s offer is “simple”, “transparent” and that both Díaz and the rest of the formations “agree” with it: open primaries, with a new census, in which all citizens are called to participate, even if they are not affiliated with any party.

The purples do not verbalize it, but none of the parties escapes that Sumar, the vice president’s platform, does not have a militancy -for now only supporters and work groups- and that the party led by Belarra is, by far , the one with the largest number of affiliates in the political space. For this reason, they describe their proposal as “generous” and at the same time defend that they should negotiate it bilaterally with the Galician leader, without the participation of the other formations.

This point is not liked by Díaz’s side, where they are committed to conducting the talks with discretion and maintain that they will not accept pacts that exclude other political organizations that participate in the process for the future broad front. In this sense, the second vice president sent a clear message to those of Belarra this Saturday, during an act of Sumar held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: «A country is not won by defending a stretcher table and talking about electoral lists. We don’t need to talk about us, people aren’t interested in that.”

A symbolic crack



Despite the noise, the order of Podemos, although enormously symbolic, is not definitive and is only limited for the moment to its non-attendance at the launch of Sumar. The photo of Palm Sunday is one more ‘checkpoint’ on the arduous path that the left has to go until the generals. A path that began in May 2021, when Pablo Iglesias pointed to Díaz – without his party card, since he is a PCE militant – as his successor. With the participation of the Galician leader and her brand ruled out on 28-M and with the bitter memory of the experience of the Andalusian elections of 2022 – where a coalition formed by the purples, IU and Más País ended up crashing between mutual reproaches – the Podemos’ rebuff to the act of the vice president would make it even more difficult for the reunification of the left.

The formation of Íñigo Errejón and that of Alberto Garzón have already shown their cards. The leader of Más País and the general coordinator of IU have confirmed their attendance at the event along with “a large delegation” from each party. In the midst of this struggle, the Minister of Consumption recommended this Monday to those of Belarra that the priority should now be to abandon the logic of “confrontations” on the left, because the “noise” is to work against a pact and “wear away » to the vice president. He also indicated that the debate on the primaries is “absolutely secondary” and recalled that IU’s participation occurs “without preconditions.”

From outside, the former leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias, insisted on the need to sign the agreement to avoid “suspicions”. The former vice president, now without an organic position in the purple formation, also stated in RAC1 that the Galician leader “is today politically closer to Más País than to Podemos.” “Yes, totally legal,” he added.