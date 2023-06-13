Sumar advances in the configuration of its structure after the agreement reached last Friday with a fortnight of parties to attend the 23-J. The team of the Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, announced this Tuesday that the MEP María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop (Llerena, Badajoz, 1970) becomes the new coordinator of the program with which the coalition will present itself to the general elections. The jurist from Extremadura, professor of Philosophy of Law at the Carlos III University of Madrid, led the United Podemos candidacy for the European Parliament in July 2019 and since then has held the position of Vice President of the Equality Commission, as well as that of Member of the Committee on Agriculture and Employment. Her incorporation joins that of other profiles that were also closely linked to the purple formation and that have joined the vice president’s project in recent weeks, such as Pablo Bustinduy, former deputy and former head of the international area of ​​Podemos.

The new coordinator, considered related to Díaz within the confederal space of UP, is incorporated with the task of developing a program in line with the principles of “feminism, the world of work and social and climate justice at the center”, as as the official account of the new formation points out. Her profile –Palop is a militant feminist and environmentalist, as well as being considered one of the theoretical precursors of ecofeminism in Spain –fits with the character that Díaz intends to imprint on her project in the short and long term.

Although the objective of those of Díaz now, once the coalition for 23-J has been articulated, is solely to leave behind the noise generated by the controversy of the electoral lists and the attacks received by Podemos -as a result of the exclusion of Irene Montero of the candidacy–. The vice president of the Executive, in fact, was visibly upset this Monday by the reproaches expressed from the purple formation in recent days and, especially, for not being able to make Sumar’s messages begin to penetrate the electorate.

An eclipse, the one suffered by Sumar in those who are his first in life, caused by Podemos and, above all, by its former leader Pablo Iglesias. The purples continue immersed in an open war against Díaz so that he includes Montero at the last minute in the electoral lists for the general elections. This Tuesday they announced, precisely, that they will hold the state citizen council next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. The same day that the constitution of the different town councils will take place after the last municipal and regional elections and on the eve of the deadline for submitting lists.

The reality is that the state citizen council had scheduled an undated meeting to analyze the result harvested on 28-M – a debacle for the purple ones. However, and despite the fact that it was convened only 48 hours before the expiration of the term for what would be the last opportunity to include Montero in the candidacy of the alternative left to the PSOE, from Podemos they insist that breaking the agreement reached last Friday is not on the table.

All this despite the enormous pressure exerted and the tone used against the leader of Sumar for weeks. Those of Belarra are clear that the coalition is the only way to maximize the results on the next 23-J to prevent PP and Vox from reaching La Moncloa. But they also accuse Díaz of having vetoed the main political asset of the formation, Montero, and confirm that they will continue to pressure the team of the vice president of the government to include her before the deadline to present the lists expires, that is, next Monday the 19th. of June.