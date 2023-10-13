Following the quick sell-out of the exclusive Pokémon Van Gogh merchandise, and subsequently the Pikachu trading card, on Pokémon Center websites, The Pokémon Company has announced it’ll be giving fans another opportunity to get Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat.

The card was initially a free add-on for Pokémon Center customers, given out at a rate of one card for each item in the Van Gogh collection purchased.

This time around, only orders with Pokémon Trading Card Game products will be eligible for a card. A minimum purchase of £30/$30 is required, and the giveaway is limited to one card per order.



The giveaway will run “while supplies last”. It doesn’t seem to be running yet, as there’s no mention of the card on the UK Pokémon Center website. The company has asked fans to stay tuned for “additional updates.” The company hasn’t voiced any intentions of restocking the Van Gogh collection, which included plushies, art prints and notebooks.

Footage of the collaboration at the Van Gogh Museum on its opening day showed scalpers descending on the gift store and grabbing as much merch as they could. Pokémon Centers quickly ran out of stock online too, and The Pokémon Company apologized to disappointed fans.

The extent to which scalpers had taken advantage of offerings on Pokémon Center websites became clear when scalpers began listing items on Ebay. The Pikachu with Gray Falt Hat trading card was being sold for hundreds of pounds.