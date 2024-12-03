The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has advanced that the reduction of working hours up to 37.5 hours per week will come into force in 2025, although it will be a legislative process that will still take “around five or six months».

«We are going to close a agreement with the unions and immediately the entire administrative process will go through, which will be a preferential and urgent procedure. Therefore, we are going to a legislative process in around five or six months,” Díaz said this Monday in an interview on Cadena Ser’s ‘Hora 25’, collected by Europa Press.

Díaz already said last week that he will take this measure “immediately” to the Council of Ministers as soon as he closes an agreement with CCOO and UGT, defending that it is “the debate of the time” and in which “people’s lives are improved.” » and «productivity».

On another point, and in relation to the change in the labor model in Spain announced by the delivery company Glovo this Monday that will allow it to operate with labor delivery drivers instead of self-employed workers, the vice president has detailed that she will deploy in Spain what she has worked on in Europe, the “raider directive”, consisting of regularizing all employees in the sector.









Algorithmic audits in companies

In addition, he has indicated that the Ministry he leads will launch “algorithmic audits in companies” that are based on deciphering the mathematical formulas used by some companies that they penalize workers who, for example, are sick or join a strike.

«Many workers have to know that today they may be penalized or receiving lower incentives, simply because it is a algorithm that has a bias that penalizes them,” he pointed out, insisting that these algorithms “are not neutral.”

Likewise, the minister has said that “algorithmic training” will be given to companies and, above all, to union representatives, as was done last week with the climate emergency regulations and the so-called “climate permits.”