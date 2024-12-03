The Christian Saints celebrate today, Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the Saint of Saint Francis Xavieramong others.

Saint Francis Xavier, a Spanish religious, was convinced by Íñigo de Loyola of the importance of spreading the message of Christ to all communities. Motivated by this vision, he left Paris and joined the Society of Jesus. Since then, he dedicated himself to his work as a missionary, with the aim of bringing the gospel to various parts of the world, focusing especially on the Far East and Japan.

Today, Saint Francis Xavier, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Ambicus, Atalia, Cassian, Claudius, Crispinus, Hilaria, Lucius, Magina, Mirocles and Zephaniah.

The day of the celebration of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? Catholicism has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those important Christians who, in addition, suffered persecution by those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

What saints are celebrated today, December 3?

