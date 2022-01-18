“Diary of a slap”, books to read And to give as a gift. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, this is the original title of the saga, is a series of children’s books by the writer and cartoonist Jeff Kinney. The main books represent the diary of Greg Heffley, the protagonist of the series, who tells us about his life through some cartoons. The online version was released in May 2004. In 2020, more than 250 million copies were sold worldwide.

The protagonist of the book saga is called Greg Heffley, a typical teenager who has to face middle school with a thousand difficulties. Lots of guys empathize with him, in his relationship with parents and friends, facing bullies and trying to find a way to talk to girls. The themes of the series of books are friendship, first loves, the relationship with parents and siblings, through the diaries that Greg, who wants to become president as an adult, writes for reporters to read them.

15 in all the books of the saga, from the first in 2008 to the last published in October 2021. And obviously there are special editions. And did you know that the first, second, fourth and ninth books have become gods films produced by 20th Century Fox?

Diary of a schooner, official saga from 2008 to 2021

Diary of a schooner, books: special editions

Diary of a slapper – Do it yourself

A DIY book full of new drawings and comics, pages to read and pages to write, even to create your own favorite comics, with lists to fill in and a personal logbook to tell. Remember to hide it in a safe place. Age of reading: from 11 years onwards.

Diary of a schooner – The film. How Greg Heffley arrived in Hollywood

Jeff Kinney takes us to the discovery of a book that tells everything there is to know about movies taken from the saga of books “Diary of a Schiappa”. We will be able to discover how a film is made, with more than 300 photographs, pages of the script, storyboards, costumes of the three films in the series and even new cartoons. Recommended reading age: from 11 years onwards.

The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary 2: Rodrick Rules

A book in English to be able to learn the language while having fun with the saga of books most loved by children. Ideal for readers aged 8 and over, it is a way to enter the series of novels that kids adore and not only in Italy. Obviously to be read with an English language dictionary next to it.

Diary of a schooner – The book of the film

Another book that leads us to the discovery, thanks again to Jeff Kinney, of the 2021 film “della Schiappa”, to understand how the feature film was made. The book in Italian, recommended from 11 years onwards, contains many exclusive photos from the set, storyboards, new comics to discover, for an eventful journey to discover how to make a film of a literary success like the one loved by kids.

Diary of a fantastic friend. Rowley’s logbook. A Schiappa book

Rowley Jefferson writes a diary just like her friend Greg. It’s called “A Fantastic Friend’s Diary” because that’s what dad always says about him. His book is also about his best friend and is not part of the official series, being a spin off. Greg’s stories are now told from another point of view, those of the protagonist’s best friend.

The adventures of a fantastic friend. With Greg’s help. A Schiappa book

And here is the first fantasy book of the saga, entitled “The adventures of a fantastic friend. With Greg’s help. A Schiappa book “. Roland and his best friend Garg the Barbarian must save the first’s mother, taken away by the White Wizard. Recommended reading age: 8 years and up.

