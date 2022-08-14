Diana Peñuela, new champion of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Diana Penuela.
Press Fedeciclismo
Diana Penuela.
At 35 years old he won the race title.
August 14, 2022, 12:02 PM
Diana Carolina Peñuela (ADN Pro Cycling) is the new champion of the Vuelta a Colombia Femenina, race that ended this Sunday in Bucaramanga with a 90-kilometer circuit, won by Andrea Alzate.
Peñuela, without a doubt, was the best during the six days of competition, Well, he adjusted four consecutive stage wins and in the last two fractions he defended himself.
At 35 years old, Peñuela finally achieved this long-awaited triumph, as he had been looking for it during the previous years.
Diana Peñuela lives a sensational year, because at the start of the season he reached the national road title.
August 14, 2022, 12:02 PM
