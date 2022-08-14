Maybe we’re wrong, but it could be that the once so good Toyota has been trying to make a point lately. A CEO racing the Nürburgring, a Yaris with rally genes, success in motorsports as diverse as the Dakar, Le Mans and NASCAR, a Prius and hybrid Corolla that actually steer well. It even seems that something was once said about boring cars and getting away from them, but we strangely missed that.

The hub of all sporting aspirations is Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, GR for short. Their latest creation is the successor to the much-loved small sleeper GT86, which now bears the name Toyota GR86 for the sake of clarity.

The Toyota GR86 follows a well-known recipe

The ingredients are known: coupé, compact dimensions, low weight, boxer engine low in the front, rear-wheel drive and many options for tuning, because that’s what people do with fast Japanese. The old GT86 was also fully adapted by its drivers, but an important reason for this was that it did not move very smoothly as standard. Don’t worry: Toyota says they have now remedied that ailment.

Walk up to him and he actually looks pretty sweet, that Toyota GR86. Especially next to his big brother, the Supra brutally wielded with samurai swords. It is a sleek and functionally designed car that might even be a bit anonymous if its coupé shape didn’t stand out so much from other road traffic.

A lot of power was not the main goal for the Toyota GR86

Its tailgate has slight Bangle tendencies, but the fact that the air vents in its flanks are not there for decoration, but are functional (the Supra can learn something from that), we really appreciate. Toyota could have squeezed in 400 horsepower, but that would miss the point a bit: to offer a manageable and approachable performance car at a friendly price. We will come back to that last point, the Dutch reader is already feeling the mood.

The figures that Toyota mentions are still promising. The four-cylinder boxer engine is back, but has been upgraded from 2.0 to 2.4 liters. It now delivers 234 hp and 250 Nm; that was 200 hp and 205 Nm. But the biggest news is that it can rev more and that higher torque is available earlier and over a longer range.

You notice the difference with the GT86

Before you had to really rub against the red area to get a bit of momentum, now the (still turbo-less) engine is already pulling hard from less than 4,000 rpm. That that makes a big difference is immediately reflected in the 0-to-100 time: 6.3 seconds against 7.6 for the old GT86.

The engineers managed to considerably strengthen the body: for example, the front end is 60 percent more resistant to lateral forces and the torsional stiffness has increased by 50 percent, all thanks to smart gluing techniques and the rich use of high-strength steel. The fact that the whole is 10 kilos lighter than before is an extra crown on the efforts.

Four wheels fit in the rear of the Toyota GR86

Nice detail: if you fold down the (almost unusable) rear seat, exactly four wheels with tires fit in the back. Handy for track days, Toyota beams. As a driver you sit a little closer to the ground in the GR86, and for the real nerds we would like to mention that the center of gravity of the car itself is 1.6 millimeters lower. Yes, we thought we noticed it already.

The interior will not win prizes for its use of materials or inspired design, but the efficiency makes us happy. We suspect that in the morning the design team had to go through a door with a sign ‘Caution: distraction KILLS’ on it. A steering wheel, a poker, three pedals, simple instruments, a screen without navigation (but with CarPlay), a handful of buttons. There is just a joystick on the steering wheel for the on-board computer and a dangling stem for the cruise control, but that was it. This is one of the rare cars that doesn’t turn into a rolling phone piece by piece.

The coupe is ‘appropriately fast’

Because a phone is the last thing you want to be busy with when you go out with the Toyota GR86. Sometimes, especially in these times of 600 horsepower electric cannons, we forget for a moment how wonderful it is to drive something that is ‘appropriately fast’, with just enough performance for the real world. Our first thought as we whip up the GR86: this is what it would be like if Porsche had a back to basics entry-level sports car under the 718.

You ride it with small movements, from your wrists and ankles. Everything is light and direct, the steering wheel is small, the accelerator pedal sharp, the lever precise. The seating position is brilliant and the seats give good support around your midriff and shoulders. The bike craves revs, so much so that it drops back a bit on quick upshifts – possibly the only thing that can get in your way a bit, but not distracting enough to not want to drive the GR86 at max 100 percent of the time . The nice thing is: often that is also possible, because the speeds are not disturbingly high.

The Toyota GR86 can drift just fine

Hit the throttle a little early in a bend and you’ll feel it twist – this car is made to go sideways. Persevere and he can be beautifully balanced and controlled. There are no riding modes, just a Track and an Off position for traction and stability control. The Toyota GR86 almost begs you to turn them off and give it free rein. The chassis is firm and steadfast and ensures that the light thing hops through the bends like a dragonfly. And it sounds wonderfully raw and sharp.

Yes, we have nothing but praise for Toyota’s latest driving instrument. We experience it on hot Spanish mountain roads and on a playful circuit, but especially in our busy Netherlands, this willing, friendly car will be much more useful than faster stuff that you can’t use anywhere. It’s the ideal antidote to everything you might not like about modern cars: too much tech, too little emotion, too easy performance.

The price of the Toyota GR86 in the Netherlands

And just when you think: I must have that, the cold shower comes. Because in CO2-fearful Netherlands, the GR86 does not cost just under 35 grand, as in Belgium and other countries, but 60,995 euros. Or even 64,495 euros for this Premium with bigger wheels, better tires, heated seats and other extras.

And to make it even more difficult, don’t think about it too long. After the summer of 2024, the Toyota GR86 will no longer be available in Europe, because its construction cannot meet the requirements for driver assistance systems that apply from that moment on. So if you fall for this owner of pure driving pleasure, decide quickly – you won’t regret it.

Specifications Toyota GR86 (2022)

engine

2,387 cc

four-cylinder boxer

234 hp @ 7,000 rpm

250 Nm @ 3,700 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

6v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.3 sec

top 226 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.8 l/100 km

200 g/km CO2 (G label)

Dimensions

4,265 x 1,775 x 1,310mm (lxwxh)

2,575mm (wheelbase)

1,275 kg

50 l (petrol)

226 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 64,495 (NL)

€37,030 (B) – Sports