On Friday, day 13 of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) was played, which left us with the match between North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns.
During the match between the team in which the Mexican Diana Ordóñez plays and the Portland Thorns, the North Carolina squad was surpassed from the first minutes with a goal from the American team Sophia Smith at minute 8 and later it was Morgan Weaver in the 24th ‘ to put the 2-0 on the scoreboard and go into the break like that.
For the second half Diana Ordóñez once again became the figure of North Carolina Courage as the national team scored two goals to tie her team, these goals came in minutes 61 and 72. On the side of Portland Thorns Sophia Smith would put her squad ahead again but Jaelene Daniels at 85 made it 3-3 with which both teams shared points.
Diana hasn’t stopped scoring with North Carolina Courage and this wasn’t the first time she’s scored a brace with the team as she did it against Washington as well. Ordóñez reached the mark of 7 goals in this tournament, this figure puts her in a tie with Ashley Hatch who as a rookie broke this record within the NWSL. Diana Ordóñez, in addition to tying this mark, becomes the first Mexican to reach this figure.
