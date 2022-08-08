Upon confirming the death of Olivia Newton-John, at the age of 73, thousands of fans on social networks have not been slow to show their gratitude and messages of remembrance through the actress’s account. Although she has had an important musical career, her films are also part of her legacy. Perhaps the most representative isGrease” (1978).

with the interpreter and John Travolta of protagonists, the couple, together with the rest of their companions, gave life to one of the iconic films of cinema. With the departure of the artist, let us remember her masterpiece, the same one that today continues to keep more than one memory.

Secrets of “Grease”: the age difference between Travolta and Newton-John

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John in "Grease."

Many may have thought that the ages of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were related to their roles, but this is not the case. The interpreter actually turned 29 years old while giving life to Sandy, 17. Travolta was closer to the age of his character, as he turned 23 on the recording set. His character “had just turned 18.”

But they were not the only ones. Actor Michael Tucci was 31 years old at the time when he played 18-year-old Sonny. The same case is that of Rizzo, also 18, played by Stockard Channing at the time 33 years old.

“Grease”, the movie that was hardly filmed

Created by copywriter Jim Jacobs and high school teacher Warren Casey, Grease entered the world as a stage play. When he got his chance to appear on Broadway in 1972, it was Allan Carr who took over the film rights.

He would take her to various production houses, but nobody wanted to film it as “it is a daring and brazen story”, according to Vanity Fair.

Sandy and Danny in "Grease."

When it came to Paramount, things were no different. Although they accepted a first draft of the script, it was not presented until 1976. They already contemplated Travolta as Danny. In the case of Sandy, one of the actresses that was considered was Carrie Fisher, but the idea was discarded. As time passed, Carr noticed Olivia Newton-John, a young Australian singer.

In June 1977, filming began on “Grease” at the Venice Institute in Los Angeles.

The film takes us to meet Stephanie (Michelle Pfeiffer in her first leading role) in the role of an independent and confident young woman. As a co-star we have Sandy’s British cousin, Michael Carrington as Maxwell Caulfieldwho is the exchange student who must transform his image and personality to fit in.