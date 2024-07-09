Mexico City.- Ricardo Monreal, the next coordinator of Morena deputies, assured that the dialogue on the reform of the Judicial Branch is already taking place in the Legislative Branch.

Monreal also urged that the judiciary be stopped before it is too late, because it wants to impose itself on the executive and legislative branches.

In his message at the fourth forum on the reform of the PJ, Monreal responded to the president of the Supreme Court, Norma Piña, who requested a dialogue with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“She failed to address and convene those who are in charge of deciding, the legislators. The Legislative Branch is the reforming body and is the one that is empowered to deliberate and, if necessary, approve the judicial reform,” he stressed at the Superior Court of Justice of Chiapas, where the forum on the judicial reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is being held.

He pointed out that the President of the Republic, by presenting the initiative, had concluded and exhausted his power.

“The virtual President will lead the country and the ordinary legislator and reforming body will clarify the specific legal norm and will have to decide on these and other issues that we are discussing today, but the dialogue is here.

“We are carrying out dialogue here and we have held four forums,” Monreal responded to Minister Piña, who asked López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum to receive the conclusions of the National Meeting for a Security and Justice Agenda, organized by the Judiciary, within the framework of the debates on judicial reform.

Monreal also responded to Norma Piña’s position that the election of judges will strengthen “power groups”, that the most prepared people will not be elected and that improvised people will occupy the positions of judges and magistrates.

The future deputy who will be in charge of leading the reform in the Chamber starting in September warned that the current Judicial Branch must be stopped, citing the existence of a “judicial dictatorship” that is intended to be imposed on the other two branches.

“The judiciary not only encroaches on powers, but also directly influences the creation, execution and suspension of public policies and laws, as well as the election of people to public office, which is why we have the mandate to impose limits before it is too late.

“We must not allow this judicial body to become a truly supreme conservative power and to be placed above the other powers,” said Monreal regarding the urgent need for reform to limit the judiciary.

When speaking about the situation in Mexico, he said that the figure of “cryptocracy” or “judicial dictatorship” came to mind.

“Crytocracy is the Government of judges, it is a form of Government in which the Legislative and Executive Powers are neutralized, subordinated, subjected to the criteria of interpretation and application of the law by the judge, whose source of legitimacy is bureaucratic meritocracy and not elective and popular.

“Meritocracy is the product of a deviation or malformation of the division of powers, in which the principle of balance and moderation between the branches of government is altered by the concentration, invasion or interference of the judiciary in the functioning of the other two branches,” he said.

In his message, he also denied that there was any violation of the labor rights of the workers of the Judicial Branch, who today held a protest outside the Superior Court of Justice of Chiapas.

“This is the first time that we have had a protest from workers in the four forums, perhaps because Minister Javier Láynez or also Celia Maya (Judiciary Councillor) came, but the workers are not right, because there is no regulation that affects the workers.

“There is no, in all 16 articles of the Constitution and the 11 transitory articles, as my colleague Leonel Godoy says, we do not affect the workers in the least,” Monreal assured again, as he has mentioned in other forums.