However, now he’s back with an exclusive premiere, below are the release times for Diablo IV:

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Columbia: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: 4:00 p.m.

Diablo IV A couple of betas were available. The first was exclusive to players who reserved the title, while the second was open to the public. For both sides it was a complete success, the video game Blizzard turned out to be extremely promising.

Nevertheless, It should be mentioned that several problems came to light with the release of the betas. However, these will serve to correct the errors before the great premiere of Diablo IVwhich could make the game arrive completely polished.

For the early release of Devil IV, players will need to pre-order the deluxe or ultimate editions, Only in this way will they be able to play the title from June 1, however, the original general release will not be long in coming.

What to expect from Diablo IV?

The June release will bring five classes, and they are as follows:

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Magician

And it seems that the beta sampling revealed that players are leaning more towards the Necromancer and Sorcerer classes. However, after testing, some tweaks surfaced, with fans commenting that the Druid class needed more to excel, while the Sorcerer class dominated due to their strength.

Diablo IV It will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, on June 6, 2023.

