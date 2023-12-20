













Diablo IV gets festive with this Christmas promo









To give you a good idea, Diablo IV It will be up to 40% off on various platforms where it is available.

Likewise, the Diablo Collection via Battle.Net which comes with the following titles: Diablo IV Standard Edition and Prime Evil Collection, which in turn contains Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

Additionally, with this collection you will receive objects such as Inarius's wings and murloc petMephisto's pet, the Claws of Hate wings for Diablo III, and the Amalgam of Fury mount for World of Warcraft.

We also recommend: Diablo IV: Developer warns what level of cows could exist

Diablo IV will also have a gift for the inhabitants of Sanctuary

During this December 2023 season, everyone players who inhabit Sanctuary will receive the Path of the Dragon mount armor pack.

This festive gift will be available on all supported platforms from today until December 26 at 10:00 AM PT and includes the Cathedral Light Loriga mount armor and the Star of Light and Blessing mount trophies of the light. Visit the Free Gifts section of the Store to get this gift.

This should be the perfect excuse to play Diablo IV again and continue with the new season, taking advantage of all the benefits.

what do you think about this news? Don't forget that we are in Discord to continue the talk.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)