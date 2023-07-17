He did it! Wout Poels won the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France yesterday after he rode away from Wout van Aert, teammate of Dylan van Baarle, in the final phase. In this episode of In Koers we discuss the emotional victory of Poels, who already thought during his last kilometers of Gino Mäder who died last month, of his father who died eleven years ago, of the road to this success and of the dream he had as a small child.

