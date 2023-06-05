Trieste, almost 10 euros for a slice of Sacher. The mayor: “If you have the money you go, otherwise you look”. Controversy on social media

Two coffees, two slices of cake, a latte macchiato and two boxes of chocolates: a total of almost 95 euros. The prices of the new Caffè Sacher, which has recently landed in the city, are causing discussion in Trieste.

According to a receipt published on Facebook, the price for a slice of the legendary cake from the laboratory of the Hotel Sacher in Vienna is a good 8.90 euros. Enough to unleash controversy on social media, certainly not appeased by the words of the mayor Roberto Dipiazza, a friend of the owner of the new restaurant. “I’m a Ferrari enthusiast, if I can’t afford it when it passes I look at it,” the mayor of Trieste, candidate for Forza Italia, told Corriere della Sera.

“No one thinks how much the owner spent to renovate the place, which used to be an old shoe shop and is now a very elegant bar. Or how much he spends each month to pay the rent and all the staff,” said Dipiazza, calling the opening of the venue “a source of pride”. “If you have the money you go, otherwise you look”, she added, then addressing the reporter, Giulia Arnaldi. “She who is a woman will be a great fan of handbags. If she can’t buy a Louis Vuitton, she stands outside the store and looks at it. I don’t see the reason for the controversy.”