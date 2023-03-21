Amanda Bynes has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after being found wandering naked and disoriented through the streets of Los Angeles (United States). The 36-year-old actress, known for her roles in children’s series such as The Amanda Show on Nickelodeon or movies like Hairspray (2007) or Rumors and lies (2010), was seen walking aimlessly on Sunday morning, as reported the medium specialized in celebrities and all kinds of celebrities TMZ. It was the interpreter herself who called the emergency service to report that she had just had a psychotic episode. Before contacting the emergency services, Bynes caught the attention of a driver and explained the situation he was experiencing. The driver decided to help her, and she took her to a nearby police station, where she was treated by a specialized mental health team. This team determined to place her under the guardianship of a psychiatric hospital through a procedure known as code 5051, which allows specialized mental health doctors, police officers and even family members to temporarily and involuntarily admit individuals who present a danger to themselves or for others. This procedure usually lasts 72 hours, but it can be extended as long as it is considered necessary to stabilize a patient.

Last week, Bynes was scheduled to reappear at the festival 90s Witha meeting for those nostalgic for the nineties held on March 17, 18 and 19 in Connecticut, and which included the participation of stars of the time such as Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering, stars of Feeling of living, or Melissa Joan Hart, star of Sabrina, witch things, among many other familiar faces. However, Bynes canceled his attendance citing an illness he did not specify.

The Californian actress began working in the film and television industry at the age of seven, and over time she went from being a child star with a show to her name to becoming one of the most familiar faces of teen rom-coms thanks to to his roles in movies like a dream for her (2003), where he shared the bill with Colin Firth, or she is the boy (2006), alongside Channing Tatum. His career was taking off thanks to the good reviews garnered in some of his latest works, such as the musical Hairsprayin which she played Penny, the protagonist’s innocent best friend, a role for which she won the Film Critics’ Award for Best Performance by a Cast and received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in 2008. However, In 2010, when his career was taking off, moving away from the children’s and youth universe, he announced through his Twitter account an indefinite pause in acting.

Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth, in a still from the film ‘A dream for her’ (2003). United Archives/Impress (United Archives / Cordon Press)

Starting in 2012, she began to appear in the headlines for news that had nothing to do with her facet as an actress: illegal possession of drugs, throwing a bong with marijuana from the window of her apartment due to the arrival of the police and numerous traffic problems for driving under the influence of drugs are just some of the charges that brought her before the courts in a few months. This, added to the images in which she set fire to her pants at the entrance to her house or in which she shaved her popular blonde hair, certified in an overly public way that something was happening in the house. life of the young interpreter.

Actress Amanda Bynes presenting the award for best film at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, accompanied by John Travolta and Zac Efron, when her career was in one of its sweetest moments. Christopher Polk (FilmMagic)

Finally, in 2013, Bynes agreed to be admitted to a detoxification center and, in December of that same year, her parents obtained legal custody of the artist, who would live under their care for a few months. A year later, in 2014, she accused her father of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse through her Twitter account. Months later, she backtracked, saying her father had never abused her, but “the microchip in my brain made me say those things,” claiming it was her father who ordered the microchip. . Months later, she also announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. As a result of all these events, the actress’s parents obtained legal guardianship of her. Amanda Bynes stayed away from the spotlight for a while.

An unrecognizable Amanda Bynes attends an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. Bynes was facing charges of reckless driving, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana in connection with her May 23, 2013 arrest. Neilson Barnard (Getty)

Four years later, in 2018, Bynes reappeared to say that she had been sober all that time thanks to the help of her parents. She also took to Twitter again to apologize for everything she said during her years of substance abuse: “I’m really ashamed of the things I said. I can’t go back in time, but if I could, I would. I’m so sad for everyone I’ve hurt and lied about, it’s something that eats me up inside.” In an interview granted to Magazine Paper In 2018, the actress revealed the causes behind her decline: an abuse of substances such as cocaine and MDMA, as well as an addiction to a drug called Adderall, a type of stimulant that contains amphetamine and is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy (a sleep disorder), and that the actress used to try to lose weight. Both her apology on Twitter and her interview on Paper they had a meaning: Amanda Bynes was determined to return to acting and wanted to show that she was no longer the young promise that she led astray in 2012.

However, in 2019 she was again admitted to a psychiatric center after suffering a relapse. Apparently, the pressure of announcing her return had contributed to worsening her mental health. Away from the cameras and spotlights, she once again kept a low profile, even graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in Los Angeles, in 2019.

In 2022, following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes requested the end of the guardianship of his parents, which was granted by a judge who determined that “it was no longer necessary.” “The court finds that guardianship is no longer required,” the ruling read. Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told TMZ that her parents agreed with her that she had made “significant progress” in managing her bipolar disorder. Following the judge’s ruling, the actress uploaded an image of the headline reporting her news to her Instagram account, writing below it: “I am a bird and now I can fly.” The end of her guardianship returned to him the management of her personal life and her fortune, which is estimated to be around six million dollars.