Diablo 4 was the protagonist of a new livestream presentation with various details and updates on the development, and on this occasion the system requirements official for the PC version, as far as the public beta arriving in March.

As a reminder, the Diablo 4 Open Beta is set for March 24, 2023and these are therefore the hardware and software requirements to be able to participate in the trial version of the highly anticipated Blizzard action RPG.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Direct X 12

SSD with 45GB of free space

Broadband connection

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370

Direct X 12

SSD with 45GB of free space

Broadband connection

These are generally very accessible requirements, especially if you compare them with those we have become accustomed to recently. It must be said that the minimum ones are indicated for a rendering resolution of 720p and 1080p in upscale at 30 fps, while the recommended ones are indicated for a resolution of 1080p and 60 fps, therefore there is no mention of 4K or higher performance yet , but these are requests that are particularly within reach.

In recent days we have seen a new video diary dedicated to the world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4.