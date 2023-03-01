Diablo 4 was the protagonist of a new livestream presentation with various details and updates on the development, and on this occasion the system requirements official for the PC version, as far as the public beta arriving in March.
As a reminder, the Diablo 4 Open Beta is set for March 24, 2023and these are therefore the hardware and software requirements to be able to participate in the trial version of the highly anticipated Blizzard action RPG.
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5 2500K or AMD FX-8100
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280
- Direct X 12
- SSD with 45GB of free space
- Broadband connection
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5 4670K or AMD R3-1300X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370
- Direct X 12
- SSD with 45GB of free space
- Broadband connection
These are generally very accessible requirements, especially if you compare them with those we have become accustomed to recently. It must be said that the minimum ones are indicated for a rendering resolution of 720p and 1080p in upscale at 30 fps, while the recommended ones are indicated for a resolution of 1080p and 60 fps, therefore there is no mention of 4K or higher performance yet , but these are requests that are particularly within reach.
In recent days we have seen a new video diary dedicated to the world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4.
#Diablo #Official #system #requirements #public #beta #revealed
Leave a Reply