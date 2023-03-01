This February 28, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed during a press conference that, according to the conversation he carried out with Elon Musk, “an understanding”.

“Yes, they are going to dedicate the investment to Mexico and the plant will be established in Monterrey with a series of commitments to face the problem of water scarcity. They are going to help in this regard,” said the president.

After the announcement, the mayor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, published through Twitter its great excitement after the investment of billionaire Elon Musk.

Mexico won, NL won, WE ALL WIN! —Samuel Garcia (@samuel_garcias) February 28, 2023

The businessman’s interest arose because Mexico produced 3,308,346 electric cars in 2022according to a virtual conference by the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry -AMIA-, as mentioned by the automotive magazine Industrial Cluster.

In addition, the National Autoparts Industry reported an increase in the production of auto parts by cities such as: Querétaro (6.9%), Nuevo León (11.6%), Coahuila (16.5%), Guanajuato (10.9%) and Chihuahua (12.1%).

Besides, Motorpassion Mexico, a medium focused on offering information about cars, stated that the location where the factory will be located will play an important role, since Tesla works with suppliers that are located in the State of Nuevo León. In addition, it will work to make exporting cars with Canada and the United States more accessible, “main markets that are planned to be satisfied with Mexican production”.

The businessman, Elon Musk, visited the State of Nuevo León last October 2022 with the purpose of building an automobile parts production plant.

However, this investment did not take place at that time since the place did not have enough water to support the factorythis is how the president of Mexico made it known at a press conference in which he suggested that “The construction could be carried out in other territories of the country and it would be convenient for it to be installed near the Felipe Ángeles Airport (AIFA), near the state of Hidalgo.”

President @lopezobrador_ indicated that it is not feasible to install a @Tesla in the Monterrey Metropolitan Area “because of the tremendous water crisis that we have just experienced.” “You just don’t give permits for that. We cannot continue with the same policy,” she expressed. pic.twitter.com/Aqah5tgf1m – Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, the mayor of Nuevo León assured through a speech that: “We are going to work with Tesla hand in hand so that they can clarify and verify that they do not use water for human consumption and that the water they use is treated and is minimal”.

