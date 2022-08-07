In the last few hours they have surfaced online details and images ofDiablo 4 Alphawho are currently testing a small circle of players.

A few days ago, Jason Schreier said that the first tests of Diablo 4 for “friends and family” have begun and that first impressions are positive. Apparently it didn’t take long to see the first information leaked online.

The leaked material includes a very short video showing the initial menu and character selection. The images instead show the personalization of the Barbarian, with the players who will be able to modify, gender, complexion and other secondary details such as tattoos.

We also see the options related to tutorial and difficulty levels. In the first case, players can choose whether to have more or less detailed explanations. While as regards the difficulty levels, in the Diablo 4 Alpha you can choose between “Adventurer – World Tier 1” and “Veteran – World Tier 2”, with the former which, as you can imagine, is more suitable for new players or for those looking for a more accessible experience, while with the latter the enemies are stronger, but on the other hand loot, gold and experience points will be greater. For those in search of bread for their teeth there is also the Hardcore mode with permadeath for the character.





We will be able to test all these functions firsthand in the Diablo 4 beta, to which you can register at this address. The client has already appeared on Battle.net and in the PlayStation Store database, a sign that we probably won’t have to wait much longer.