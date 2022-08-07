The UN: “Humanity is playing with a loaded gun”

“Humanity is playing with a loaded gun” as crises with the potential for nuclear disaster proliferate. The warning came from the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, from Hiroshima, on the 77th anniversary of the first atomic attack in history. Guterres warned of the risk posed by crises in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean peninsula by describing the horrors suffered by the Japanese city. “Tens of thousands of people were killed in this city in the blink of an eye. Women, children and men were incinerated in a hellfire, “he recalled. The survivors, he added, were” condemned to a radioactive inheritance “of cancer and other health problems.” We have to ask ourselves: what have we learned from the fungus. atomic bomb that was unleashed over this city “.

Approximately 140,000 people died when Hiroshima was bombed by the United States on August 6, 1945, a toll that also includes those who died after the explosion from radiation exposure. Today, “crises with severe nuclear tones are spreading rapidly,” Guterres said, repeating the warnings issued this week at a conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in New York. “Humanity is playing with a loaded gun”. Before dawn, the survivors of the atomic bomb and their relatives began to congregate at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pay tribute to the victims. A silent prayer took place at 8:15 am (local time), the exact moment the bomb was dropped. The Russian ambassador to Japan was not invited to the ceremony, but on Thursday he visited Hiroshima to lay flowers at the memorial. Since the Russia has invaded Ukraine in February, the president Vladimir Putin has made veiled threats about the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

In his speech, the mayor of Hiroshima Kazumi Matsui quoted the Russian writer Lev Tolstoy: “Never build your happiness on the misfortune of others, because only in their happiness can you find yours”. Three days after the Hiroshima bombing, Washington dropped a second atomic bomb on the Japanese port city of Nagasaki, killing approximately 74 thousand people and decreeing the end of the Second World War. Fewer than 119,000 officially recognized survivors of the two nuclear attacks, according to government statistics dating back to March. The United States remains the only country to have ever used nuclear weapons in a conflict. it was the first time that Guterres had personally attended the commemorations for the attack on Hiroshima as head of the United Nations; his scheduled visit last year had been canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

