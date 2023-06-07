Diablo 4 offers a lot of content aimed at keeping users engaged as much as possible, in addition to the main storyline. World bosses are definitely one of them. Such opponents only appear after you’ve completed most of the campaign, and they appear quite often. At the moment, there are three bosses: Ashava, Avarice And Wandering Deathbut more will be added in the future within updates, new seasons and DLCs.

All players have the opportunity to face these fearsome enemies, but they are not available at all times. THE world boss in fact they appear in the game world approximately every 4/6 hours. When one of them is about to appear, a notification will warn players that the event will begin within 15 minutes, in which the area where it will take place can be reached.

Diablo 4, for which it seems that two expansions are already in development, is available from June 1st for those who ordered the deluxe edition, and only from yesterday for everyone else. Despite being so recent, the title has already achieved a very high success, becoming the title blizzards fastest to sell a given number of copies. Not only gamers, but also critics received it with great enthusiasm Diablo 4which has garnered a large number of positive reviews.