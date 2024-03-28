Diablo 4 is the protagonist of a video comparison which shows how the Blizzard title performs on PC with and without ray tracing and DLSS 3. Well, apparently the technology, although sophisticated, does not introduce substantial graphic improvements in this case.

Perhaps thanks to the type of view and the presence of effects that were already in some way “imitating” RTX technology, with excellent results, the addition of ray tracing in Diablo 4 currently stands as something not very incisive.

What changes is mostly the performance, as one might expect: the activation of ray tracing significantly burdens the graphics of the game, which depending on the GPU it drops well below 60 fps. Luckily, DLSS 3 comes to the rescue with its Frame Generation, capable of multiplying frames as if by magic.