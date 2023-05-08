It seems that Blizzard is planning one collaboration with KFC For Diablo 4: although it may seem bizarre, through this initiative it will be possible to obtain in game bonusesalthough it is not clear at the moment whether these are exclusive items or not.

The question emerged on the Diablo 4 subReddit, following the sighting of the initiative within the app dedicated to KFC, or rather Kentucky Fried Chickenthe famous fast food chain focused on fried chicken and various derivatives.

The initiative seems to start on May 29, 2023 and should allow you to get up to 5 special rewards within Diablo 4, by making purchases at the KFC chain online or through the dedicated app.

There is still no precise information on the objects in question, but we speak generically of “in-game assets on Diablo”. Of course we hope it’s not KFC-branded items or Chicken Sandwich-shaped weapons.

A curious consequence of all this is the fact that this initiative is already receiving criticism, which however is not so much linked to the idea of ​​a possible product placement or to a very inappropriate combination (although quite in line with many other similar initiatives in the field gaming) but rather because the KFC chain is not widespread in all countries and the players fear that this could lead to a difference in treatment between users belonging to different geographical areas.

In the meantime, we remind you that the May open beta is on the way, as well as a new livestream discussing post-launch content and passes.