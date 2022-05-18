“The population with diabetes is constantly increasing: they are over 450 million diabetics worldwide“and” in Italy every day we register 22 thousand new cases of metabolic syndrome characterized by hyperglycemia, the equivalent of the inhabitants of a medium-sized city. Not only that: in our country the disease marks a + 5% compared to 2021. A figure that is partly physiological, but also due to the fact that during the pandemic, people consumed more calories and practiced fewer sports. However, physical activity for metabolic diseases is a full-fledged therapy, the main one. For this ‘drug’ the recommended dosage is 30 minutes of exercise a day, every day of the week, to reduce the risk of diabetes complicationsas long as they are supervised by the diabetologist and the sports medicine doctor. ” Gabriele Brandoni, Diabetes Director of the Macerata Hospital and Federal Councilor of the Italian Sports Medical Federation (Fmsi).

In Italy, Brandoni affirms, diabetics “are 8% of the general population; of these, 10% are patients with type 1 diabetes, 90% instead deal with type 2 diabetes. All diabetics can practice a sport, but not all sports are suitable for every diabetic “, the expert points out. People with type 1 diabetes – the form characterized by the total absence of insulin secretion that can only be cured with insulin and which mainly affects young people – according to Brandoni “can practice swimming, football, cycling and dancing, but must avoid mountaineering, motorcycling and motoring. The reason? Being insulin-dependent patients, we must be sure that they do not suffer from hypoglycemic episodes. Even in subjects with excellent control of diabetes it is a risk that we cannot take, so it is best to avoid these sports . Scuba diving, on the other hand, is allowed, but only if patients are well compensated and accompanied by an instructor “.

Even people with type 2 diabetes – the most frequent form, not surprisingly affects 90% of patients with diabetes, especially after the age of 40, overweight and obese – according to the expert they can play any sport, “provided that well compensated and evaluated from the cardiac, ocular and nephropathic point of view “.

Exercise is indicated in “all diabetic patients, regardless of age – Brandoni adds – However, we must be good at ‘prescribing’ the most suitable exercise for the young, adult or elderly patient. In type 1 diabetic we need to check blood sugar before physical activity. If this activity is of long duration, we must also check blood sugar levels during and after exercise, because the insulin load must be reduced. For example, if the diabetic practices a motor activity of 30-40 minutes, we must reduce insulin by 25% at the beginning and then, subsequently, by a further 25%. If, on the other hand, physical exercise lasts 60-90 minutes, then we must reduce the insulin dosage by 50%. “Basically,” all diabetic patients benefit from motor activity. We specialists recommend doing this in moderation and always under the supervision of the diabetologist and the sports medicine doctor “, recommends the specialist.

Before engaging in any sporting activity, the diabetic patient must undergo complete “blood chemistry tests.” – Brandoni warns – in addition to undergoing an electrocardiogram, an eye examination, performing a Doppler of the lower limbs and the vessels of the neck “. On the other hand, patients who are not well compensated, if they have too high or too low blood sugar before the start of motor activity, must “absolutely avoid playing sports. Therefore, the control of blood sugar before, during and after physical exercise is essential. . In the case of too low blood sugar the patient-athlete must eat something, especially simple sugars, and bring the blood glucose values ​​between 80 and 120 mg / dL, only at that point can motor activity begin. physical exercise exceeds 30 minutes, the diabetic person must also take complex or simple slow-release carbohydrates to avoid a reduction in blood sugar “.

According to the expert, physical exercise for metabolic diseases “is a therapy in all respects. It would also benefit those young people, especially adolescents and children, who are overweight and obese who are constantly and worryingly increasing in Italy, where the rate of childhood obesity is 40% “. With “motor activity we would reduce the risk of complications in diabetes and improve the quality of life of these children”, concludes Brandoni.