Yesterday Kun Agüero visited “El Hormiguero”, the successful program directed by Pablo Motos. It is the first time that the Argentine went through the program and reviewed some issues with the presenter such as his retirement or the commemorative statue that Manchester City has made for him at the Etihad Stadium.
Another topic they discussed was the Champions League final, about which Pablo asked Kun who he saw winning in Paris. Kun played for Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City, so any forecast was going to bring a tagline. In the end, the Argentine got wet and said this: “It’s going to be difficult, but I think he has more chances Madrid“. Seeing the reaction of the public (the program is done in Madrid), Kun added: “Madrid has more experience in finals and because of how he got to the final I think he has more chances. The Liverpool He respects him and knows that Madrid is complicated, although the truth is that I don’t care who wins“.
Apart from the issue of the final, Agüero stated that the doctor gave him the option to continue playing when he saw the results of the tests, but that after thinking it over he decided to hang up his boots, especially because “I am 33 years old, a son and a life ahead“Although he says he does not regret the decision, the only regret he had when deciding on his future was his recent signing with FC Barcelona, because he was unable to show everything he had to offer the club.
Of course, the Argentine is very clear that his last goal is not going to be forgotten, being Courtois the one who conceded it in the classic. “But I ended up scoring my last goal against Real Madrid“Kun said, mentioning the Belgian goalkeeper, with whom he has been seen on Twitch on different occasions.
