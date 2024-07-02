The Assen circuit had been described by Marco Bezzecchi on the eve of Dutch Grand Prix as one of his absolute favorites, where the rider from Romagna had also obtained positive results during his career. Unfortunately for him, this year’s edition did not smile on the future Aprilia standard-bearer, who fell in the initial stages of the race and was subsequently forced to retire due to technical problems.

One step away from the podium

In home VR46however, the great consolation came with Fabio DiGiannantonioonce again in the points but above all the author of his best result of the season. A 4th place obtained after a spectacular and strange fight with Maverick Viñales and Marc Marquez (then penalised and demoted to tenth position) which highlights the Roman rider’s ability to best manage the GP23: “I’m really happy, we’re working hard and we finally fought for the podium and to be the first GP23 to cross the finish line. – he declared after the race – what a great fight in the group! Too bad about the third placebut at a certain point I had to let them pass because the temperature of the front tyre was dropping too much and in this type of condition in Assen it is easy to make a mistake. In any case I am happy and very proud of the team: let’s continue like this!”

The ‘no’ moment continues

Excluding the podium in Jerez, Bezzecchi is instead continuing a season full of difficulties, which now sees him outside the top 10 of the world championship standings: “I worked hard all weekend: even today in the race, I couldn’t get into the rhythm and then I crashed. I lost the front end, the first touch of gas is always complicated. I have understeer, the rear pushes and in these situations it is easy to fall. It’s a shame, it’s a difficult moment, but we don’t give up and we continue to work to get closer”.