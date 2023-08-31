Dhe national coach Hansi Flick, who is under great pressure to succeed, sets clear personal signals at the start of the season with the European Championship at home as the highlight.

In the squad of the German national soccer team for the international matches against World Cup shock Japan on September 9 (8:45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on RTL) in Wolfsburg and three days later against France, who came second in the World Cup (9 p.m. in the FAZ Live ticker for the national team and in the ARD) in Dortmund are missing established forces such as Munich’s Leon Goretzka, Leipzig’s Timo Werner and David Raum and defender Matthias Ginter from SC Freiburg or England legionnaire Thilo Kehrer. “It’s not final,” said Flick about his decision with a view to the future. He now wants to see “reactions”.

In addition to the expected returnee Niklas Süle, attacking midfielder Pascal Groß from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion is also surprisingly a newcomer to the 24-player squad. The 32-year-old former Bundesliga professional is now playing his seventh season in the Premier League and has prepared ten goals in the past season, Flick explained. “We’re looking forward to him. He’s really happy too. We also get to see a good guy there,” said Flick.

Flick certified the Dortmunder Süle “a good reaction” after the non-consideration in the past international matches in June. There is still no comeback from Bayern veteran Thomas Müller in the national team.

When putting together the squad, Flick reacted to “the disappointing results” of the DFB selection that has now been without a win for four games. “In addition to the quality and performance of the players, one point was important: the behavior, the attitude and, above all, who gives the team energy?”

“Everyone should and must put their ego on the back burner. The team is the star and not the individual,” said Flick. Munich’s Jamal Musiala, who is still injured, should join the DFB team a little later and be available for the second game against France. “It’s important that we play well and achieve good results,” said Flick.