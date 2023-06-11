In an interview, national soccer player Emre Can talks about BVB’s master drama, his new status in the DFB team and Hansi Flick’s criticism of his Dortmund teammate Niklas Süle.

Borussia Dortmund was only missing a home win on the last matchday of the Bundesliga for the championship. But in the 2-2 draw against Mainz, your team again failed to win a game in which they started as the front runners. Right after that you said, “You just can’t explain that.” Can you do it now?

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

I still can’t explain it. And it’s still difficult to even talk about it. The whole city, the fans and we too were prepared to win this title. Everyone really wanted that. But it didn’t work and unfortunately it can’t be undone.