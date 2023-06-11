This house of a BMW enthusiast is for sale for just under three million euros.

Yes, it’s been a while since we’ve done a house. But now that we have been pointed out by a tipster to a house in the theme of the editors’ favorite car brand, we couldn’t pass this up. The house is located in Numansdorp and has an asking price of 2,975,000 euros kk. About the order of a pound of steak these days in the store.

You get a living area of ​​280 square meters, on a plot of 52,464 m². There are also 7 bedrooms, three bathrooms and four toilets. But the most important is of course the parking. The advertisement on Funda refers to the ‘Ultimate garage of 240 m² with two overhead doors, office, toilet, shower and attic’.

The various photos of the house show that the owner is quite a BMW enthusiast. The garage’s round window even comes in the colors of the BMW brand logo. In the garage are an E31 850Csi, E36 convertible, E36 M3 coupe, E46 convertible, G21 Touring and a BMW iX3. Elsewhere on the site is also a BMW i3. This garage is therefore even more monotonous than the AB garage. The only non-BMW on the lot is a Volkswagen Caddy. It must be the gardener’s.

We therefore just suspect that this house may have belonged to a BMW dealer. Besides the M3 and 850, they are not directly cars that you buy to become worth a lot more money, so these will be buckets with ‘sentimental value’. the rest of the house also looks fine. Although it does have that ‘standard chic’ vibe. There is not a lot of character in it, but yes, you almost always have that with new houses. The advantage is that the house has an A++++ energy label. So you compensate a bit for the thick E32 and E38 V12s that you are going to put in the garage. Then buy?

Thanks @marco for the tip!

This article Buy this house from a BMW enthusiast for three million appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #house #BMW #enthusiast #million