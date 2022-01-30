VLast year’s finalist RB Leipzig has to travel to the second division side and Gladbach conquerors Hannover 96 in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. VfL Bochum and SC Freiburg meet in the only first division duel. Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin receives promotion candidates FC St. Pauli in an explosive clash. Hamburger SV also plays against second division rivals Karlsruher SC. That was the result of the draw on Sunday in the German Football Museum, which was carried out as part of the ARD “Sports Show”.

The former Dortmund cup hero Norbert Dickel stepped in for Felix Neureuther as Losfee at short notice. The ex-ski star had to fit his daughter because of a corona infection. And Dickel gave the neighbors from Bochum another home game in the quarterfinals, which will be played on March 1st and 2nd. VfL had already knocked out FC Augsburg and FSV Mainz 05 at home.

However, Leipzig is the favorite to win the cup, after numerous top clubs such as FC Bayern Munich, defending champions Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach had left the competition. The Saxons were already in the final in 2019 and 2021. “It’s a shame for our fans that the draw didn’t result in a home game. Hannover showed in the last round against Gladbach what the team is capable of,” said RB coach Domenico Tedesco in a first reaction. The previous four encounters with Hannover all ended with RB victories.

The duel between HSV and KSC brings back memories of thrilling duels. In 2015, the Hanseatic League prevailed against Karlsruhe in a dramatic relegation. “We are happy with the lot. That’s a doable task. But there is no reason for euphoria,” said HSV team manager Bernd Wehmeyer. But KSC also has positive things in common with HSV. Baden’s last cup victory came in 1956 with a 3-1 win over HSV.







The semifinals are scheduled for April 19th and 20th, before the final on May 21st in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.