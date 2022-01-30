THE motorized Mercedes they got the better of the first two races of theePrix by Ad Diriyah of Formula E 2022. During race 1 Nyck De Vries on Mercedes he triumphed over his rivals with a certain ease, while in race 2 Edoardo Mortara and Rokit Venturi Racing proved to be two difficult customers for the Stuttgart house.
Race 1 ePrix In Diriyah 2022, Nyck De Vries stands out as a champion
Nyck De Vries managed to win race 1 of the Ad Diriyah ePrixputting his teammate behind him Stoffel Vandoorne and the pilot of Avalanche Andretti Jake Dennis.
The latter, who started from second position, was found unprepared by the advance of De Vries (he started third) who immediately took the opportunity to undermine him and put himself in second position behind Vandoorne who kept him behind with some ease.
After restarting from the safety car caused by the clash between Rowland and FrijnsVandoorne then tried to activate theAttack Mode however, the activation point is missing. Bad for the Belgian who not only lost his position to his teammate, but could not take advantage of the extra 30 kW of power.
In doing so, the reigning champion held out and, although the Belgian driver Vandoorne tried to atone for his previous mistake by trying to get closer to De Vries, the Dutchman was able to keep his distance crossing the line first, translating the first Formula E race into a Mercedes one-two, under the astonished eyes of all, but above all of Jake Dennis who finished third by completing the podium.
Race 1 podium FORMULA E 2021 ePrix Ad Diriyah results
The podium of race 1 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix by Ad Diriyah is formed from:
- Nyck De Vries – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
- Stoffel Vandoorne – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
- Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti
Classification Race 1 ePrix Ad Diriyah, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TEAM
|WEATHER
|POINTS
|1
|17
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|LEADER
|25
|2
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|+0.636
|18
|3
|27
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+8,802
|15
|4
|10
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|+14.925
|12
|5
|11
|Lucas Di Grassi
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|+15.152
|10
|6
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|+16.015
|8
|7
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|+17.265
|7
|8
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|+25.076
|4
|9
|28
|Oliver Askew
|Avalanche Andretti
|+25.699
|2
|10
|9
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|+27.320
|1
|11
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|+28.781
|12
|22
|Maximilian Gunther
|Nissan E.Dams
|+30.536
|13
|36
|André Lotterer
|Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|+31.521
|14
|29
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|+34.572
|15
|7
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon Penske Autosport
|+36.781
|16
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Racing
|+39.953
|17
|23
|Sebastien Buemi
|Nissan E.Dams
|+41.334
|18
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 FE Team
|+49.222
|19
|3
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333 FE Team
|+50.965
|20
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Dragon Penske Autosport
|+1: 16.257
|21
|30
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|DNF
|22
|13
|Antonio Felix Da Costa
|DS Techeetah
|DNF
Race 2 ePrix Ad Diriyah 2022, Edoardo Mortara and Rokit Venturi Racing are difficult customers
Edoardo Mortara and the whole team Rokit Venturi Racing have learned to be customers (in the true sense of the word) very difficult for the Mercedes team. The Monegasque team occupied the first and third position of the podium with the Swiss Mortara and teammate Lucas Di Grassi, with a poor Robin Frijns sandwiched between Venturi’s two black electric cars.
Race 2 of the Ad Diriyah ePrix was one of the most hard-fought and adrenaline-pumping. The initial group started quite orderly and composed, albeit right from the start duels between the pilots have begun and some have suffered more than others. Mortara used everything he had to get ahead of Lucas Di Grassi and Nyck De Vries straight away, staying in first position until the end of the race.
Certainly the most unfortunate was Nyck De Vries who, starting from pole position, he lost 5 positions due to a wheel to wheel against the Frenchman of DS Techeetah Vergne which comes along at corner entry and appears to the Dutchman’s Silver Arrow causing extensive damage to the front axle of his car. They take advantage of this when Vergne attacks Lotterer, Dennis, Vandoorne and Rowland, finding a real mobile chicane in De Vries.
The match was frozen with 9 minutes remaining due to a contact with the wall of Alexander Sims’ Mahindra which remained stationary in a blind corner of the track and caused a safety car, creating quite a bit of controversy given the slowness with which the car was pulled off the track and, above all, the presence of a crane on the edge of the track in a blind spot on the track.
Race 2 podium FORMULA E 2021 ePrix results Ad Diriyah
The podium of race 2 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix by Ad Diriyah is formed from:
- Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing
- Robin Frijns – Envision Virgin Racing
- Lucas Di Grassi – Rokit Venturi Racing
Race 2 classification ePrix Ad Diriyah, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TEAM
|WEATHER
|POINTS
|1
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|LEADER
|25
|2
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Racing
|+0.451
|18
|3
|11
|Lucas Di Grassi
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|+0.912
|15
|4
|36
|Andrè Lotterer
|Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|+1.125
|13
|5
|27
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+1.646
|10
|6
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|+3.166
|12
|7
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|+3.568
|6
|8
|30
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|+4.235
|4
|9
|94
|Pascal Werlhein
|Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|+4.962
|3
|10
|17
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|+5,294
|1
|11
|28
|Oliver Askew
|Avalanche Andretti
|+5.872
|12
|13
|Antonio Felix Da Costa
|DS Techeetah
|+6.732
|13
|23
|Sebastien Buemi
|Nissan E.Dams
|+8.693
|14
|22
|Maximilian Gunther
|Nissan E.Dams
|+9.015
|15
|10
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|+9.464
|16
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|+11.690
|17
|7
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon Penske Autosport
|+13.973
|18
|3
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333 FE Team
|+14.521
|19
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 FE Team
|+15.005
|20
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Dragon Penske Autosport
|+16.774
|21
|9
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|+17.681
|22
|29
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|DNF
