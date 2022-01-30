THE motorized Mercedes they got the better of the first two races of theePrix by Ad Diriyah of Formula E 2022. During race 1 Nyck De Vries on Mercedes he triumphed over his rivals with a certain ease, while in race 2 Edoardo Mortara and Rokit Venturi Racing proved to be two difficult customers for the Stuttgart house.

Race 1 ePrix In Diriyah 2022, Nyck De Vries stands out as a champion

Nyck De Vries managed to win race 1 of the Ad Diriyah ePrixputting his teammate behind him Stoffel Vandoorne and the pilot of Avalanche Andretti Jake Dennis.

The latter, who started from second position, was found unprepared by the advance of De Vries (he started third) who immediately took the opportunity to undermine him and put himself in second position behind Vandoorne who kept him behind with some ease.

Nyck De Vries during race 1 of the Ad Diriyah ePrix

After restarting from the safety car caused by the clash between Rowland and FrijnsVandoorne then tried to activate theAttack Mode however, the activation point is missing. Bad for the Belgian who not only lost his position to his teammate, but could not take advantage of the extra 30 kW of power.

In doing so, the reigning champion held out and, although the Belgian driver Vandoorne tried to atone for his previous mistake by trying to get closer to De Vries, the Dutchman was able to keep his distance crossing the line first, translating the first Formula E race into a Mercedes one-two, under the astonished eyes of all, but above all of Jake Dennis who finished third by completing the podium.

Race 1 podium FORMULA E 2021 ePrix Ad Diriyah results

The podium of race 1 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix by Ad Diriyah is formed from:

Nyck De Vries – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Stoffel Vandoorne – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti

Classification Race 1 ePrix Ad Diriyah, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM WEATHER POINTS 1 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team LEADER 25 2 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +0.636 18 3 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +8,802 15 4 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +14.925 12 5 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +15.152 10 6 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing +16.015 8 7 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +17.265 7 8 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +25.076 4 9 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +25.699 2 10 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +27.320 1 11 94 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +28.781 12 22 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +30.536 13 36 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +31.521 14 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +34.572 15 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +36.781 16 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +39.953 17 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +41.334 18 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team +49.222 19 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +50.965 20 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport +1: 16.257 21 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF 22 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah DNF Ranking order of arrival Race 1 ePrix Ad Diriyah Formula E 2022

Race 2 ePrix Ad Diriyah 2022, Edoardo Mortara and Rokit Venturi Racing are difficult customers

Edoardo Mortara and the whole team Rokit Venturi Racing have learned to be customers (in the true sense of the word) very difficult for the Mercedes team. The Monegasque team occupied the first and third position of the podium with the Swiss Mortara and teammate Lucas Di Grassi, with a poor Robin Frijns sandwiched between Venturi’s two black electric cars.

Race 2 of the Ad Diriyah ePrix was one of the most hard-fought and adrenaline-pumping. The initial group started quite orderly and composed, albeit right from the start duels between the pilots have begun and some have suffered more than others. Mortara used everything he had to get ahead of Lucas Di Grassi and Nyck De Vries straight away, staying in first position until the end of the race.

Edoardo Mortara during race 2 of the Ad Diriyah ePrix

Certainly the most unfortunate was Nyck De Vries who, starting from pole position, he lost 5 positions due to a wheel to wheel against the Frenchman of DS Techeetah Vergne which comes along at corner entry and appears to the Dutchman’s Silver Arrow causing extensive damage to the front axle of his car. They take advantage of this when Vergne attacks Lotterer, Dennis, Vandoorne and Rowland, finding a real mobile chicane in De Vries.

The match was frozen with 9 minutes remaining due to a contact with the wall of Alexander Sims’ Mahindra which remained stationary in a blind corner of the track and caused a safety car, creating quite a bit of controversy given the slowness with which the car was pulled off the track and, above all, the presence of a crane on the edge of the track in a blind spot on the track.

Race 2 podium FORMULA E 2021 ePrix results Ad Diriyah

The podium of race 2 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix by Ad Diriyah is formed from:

Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing Robin Frijns – Envision Virgin Racing Lucas Di Grassi – Rokit Venturi Racing

Race 2 classification ePrix Ad Diriyah, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM WEATHER POINTS 1 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing LEADER 25 2 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.451 18 3 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +0.912 15 4 36 Andrè Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +1.125 13 5 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.646 10 6 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3.166 12 7 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +3.568 6 8 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +4.235 4 9 94 Pascal Werlhein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +4.962 3 10 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +5,294 1 11 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +5.872 12 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +6.732 13 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +8.693 14 22 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +9.015 15 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +9.464 16 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +11.690 17 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +13.973 18 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +14.521 19 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team +15.005 20 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport +16.774 21 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +17.681 22 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF Ranking order of arrival Race 2 ePrix Ad Diriyah Formula E 2022

