Devolver Digital told the audience of don’t buy his games on Steam until Thursday morning, unless you plan to book Trek to Yomi. While it’s not explicitly stated, it’s quite likely that the company has suggested discounts are on the way.

Precisely, the information was shared on Twitter via the official Devolver Digital account, which writes: “Don’t buy Devolver Digital games on Steam until Thursday morning unless it’s a Trek to Yomi pre-order. Trust us.”

Devolver Digital is a particular company and the publisher has always had an alternative approach to communicating with the public. Typically, a company would promote their offerings at launch or announce them early but with great fanfare with an elaborate social post. But Devolver Digital doesn’t work that way.

The list of titles that could end up on offer is long and includes top-tier names like Inscryption, Gris, Death’s Door, and Loop Hero, but also the more recent Shadow Warrior 3 and Weird West. Finally, we remind you that Trek to Yomi will be available today on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass.