Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Devis Vásquez: Milan makes the signing of the Colombian official

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in Sports
Deivis Vasquez

Deivis Vasquez.

Photo:

Staff Images / Conmebol

Deivis Vasquez.

The club, on its social networks, welcomed the goalkeeper.

The Milan of the Italian first division confirmed this Tuesday the hiring of the Colombian goalkeeper Davis Vasquez.

Vásquez, 24, did not play a single game in Colombian soccer, he was a substitute for La Equidad and Patriotas.

(Bills player, in critical condition: collapsed in the middle of an NFL game)
He was on the bench for two years and in 2022 he had the opportunity to take over the position, after the departure of Gaspar Servio.

In 2020, he was fortunate to complete his transfer to Paraguayan soccer, in which he was part of Guarani.

He arrived, but he wasn’t a starter, he had to risk everything and work hard to become the club’s first goalkeeper.
Sports

