Devis Vásquez: Milan makes the signing of the Colombian official

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Deivis Vasquez.
Staff Images / Conmebol
Deivis Vasquez.
The club, on its social networks, welcomed the goalkeeper.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 3, 2023, 10:07 AM
The Milan of the Italian first division confirmed this Tuesday the hiring of the Colombian goalkeeper Davis Vasquez.
Vásquez, 24, did not play a single game in Colombian soccer, he was a substitute for La Equidad and Patriotas.
(Bills player, in critical condition: collapsed in the middle of an NFL game)
(Pelé: funeral procession advances to the cemetery, the world says goodbye, video)
He was on the bench for two years and in 2022 he had the opportunity to take over the position, after the departure of Gaspar Servio.
In 2020, he was fortunate to complete his transfer to Paraguayan soccer, in which he was part of Guarani.
He arrived, but he wasn’t a starter, he had to risk everything and work hard to become the club’s first goalkeeper.
(This is Damar Hamlin, NFL player hovering between life and death)
Sports
January 3, 2023, 10:07 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Devis #Vásquez #Milan #signing #Colombian #official
Leave a Reply