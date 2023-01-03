IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 will become as of January 26, 2023 Hitman World of Assassination. This new version will also include the contents of the first and second chapter.

IO Interactive explained that everyone who owns Hitman 3 will automatically get Hitman World of Assassination without additional costs, on all platforms where the game is available. It is a way to “simplify the shopping experience for new players. HITMAN World of Assassination will be the only option available to start playing.”

IO Interactive also states: “Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and current owners of HITMAN 3 will have the same core content. There will be no more confusion about which edition to buy, what content to own, how to redeem legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with all of this.”

They will therefore be available from 26 January 2023 two products for sale:

Hitman World of Assassination ($70) – will include Hitman 3, Hitman 1 Goty Access Pass and Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass

Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Pack ($30) – will include Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass

In a nutshell, there will be a base game with the core content (21 locations) of the three games plus an expansion pack that adds two new destinations, two sniper mode maps, the Seven Deadly Sins DLC and additional challenges.

In the event that a player already owns the basic version of Hitman 3 and some of the contents included in the Deluxe Pack, it will be possible purchase the individual missing DLCs at a lower price, so as to avoid buying the entire package at full price. All of this will be possible from the game’s in-game store.

Clearly, Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 will no longer be available for purchase: The two games will be removed from digital stores. The only game that will be available for purchase is Hitman World of Assassination and its Deluxe Pack.

IO Interactive concludes by stating: “We are absolutely sure that these changes will have an extremely positive effect on existing players as well as new players. They will also make our lives much easier, there is no doubt about it.”

“For many players, this will mean free content to enjoy. For others, it will mean significantly lower DLC prices. For new players, who probably aren’t reading this word, the HITMAN game buying experience will be better. Changes have also been made to the Freelancer game mode, where having easy access to all locations in the World of Assassins is key to maximizing your enjoyment. We’ll be keeping an eye on reactions from now until these changes take effect. and the questions that will arise.”