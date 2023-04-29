The Kiev regime systematically violates human rights and tries to eliminate the independent press. On April 28, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko was indignant that such a demonstration of “European values” had become the norm for Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the systemic violation of human rights, the suppression of dissent, the rabid state propaganda, the de facto liquidation of the independent press and opposition political parties have become the norm for the current authorities of Ukraine,” he quotes TASS.

Accordingly, the diplomat commented on the compilation by Kiev of a table with the “correct” terminology intended for the Serbian media. The instructions sent earlier by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to the Belgrade media contained such items as the requirement not to use the term “Russian special military operation”. Instead, write and say “Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022.” Kyiv also offered to point out to Serbian publications that allegedly “every Russian is responsible for Russia’s crimes in Ukraine” if he supports the special operation.

Botsan-Kharchenko called the Kiev regime Washington’s “helper”. According to him, such imposition of censorship is a manifestation of Ukraine’s observance of “notorious European values.” The ambassador also noted that the Serbian media responded with indignation to such demands.

Earlier, on April 24, the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia did not support the draft resolution on the imposition of sanctions against Russia, proposed by the chairman of the committee and deputy from the Freedom and Justice Party Borko Stefanovic.

The next day, Ivan Kostic, a Serbian deputy from the Doors party, shared with Izvestia that soon the entire Serbian public would openly support Russia’s policy towards Ukraine. Representatives of the Doors party and the patriotic opposition proposed declarations and resolutions on the non-imposition of sanctions against Russia and on strengthening cooperation, but this was not accepted by members of the Serbian Progressive Party and the Socialist Party of Serbia, the deputy added.

At the same time, as Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, pointed out in an interview with Izvestia on April 6, the European Union is putting unprecedented pressure on Serbia.