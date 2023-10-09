Since games like Uncharted or the reboot of tomb Raider, a constant has been repeated in more games of the style, and that is precisely to highlight parts of the stage with yellow paint so that users could see the tiles to continue on it. This also happened with Resident Evil 4 Remakeand for some strange reason people have complained about having said element.

The level design decision has been questioned on different social networks, where it is clearly highlighted more Twitter due to the possibility of sharing publications with relative ease. Given this, developers who are not necessarily from Capcom have responded, commenting that even elements that are perceived as obvious can be more complicated than they seem.

the yellow paint is so unnecessary obviously a ladder is climbable obviously a crate is breakable why did they do this pic.twitter.com/oWTxn8rmGT — nes 🎨 (@feydemon) October 2, 2023

Here’s the answer from Damion Schubertwho has worked in BioWare:

One thing we do a lot is focus group testing, where we observe how players behave in our games. There’s nothing like being behind glass watching someone take 45 minutes to try to open a door, the shift towards a more realistic art style increases the need for unrealistic visual cues. The most obvious example is that if you do a level in a hospital you have a whole hallway full of doors in which only one really works. Because? Besides the obvious (it would cost a lot of money to model each room) it breaks the rhythm of the experience. What was supposed to be a short sequence between fights ends up turning into a room-by-room search that the players aren’t having any fun doing.

In fact, comments also came out that are not really far from reality, since they are specific events in which they indicate that certain players get stuck in some parts of the games precisely because they remove the so-called paint. So putting this element at the end of the day is necessary, and that means that future games will keep it no matter how much the minority public complains about the design.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake Is available in Ps4, Ps5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: I don’t know how the hell it affects them that putting yellow paint on them, although maybe they can give them the option of removing it so that this controversy stops. But in the end, it is the developers’ decision to place these elements.