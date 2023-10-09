The United States stated that it is capable of combining military assistance to Israel and Ukraine

The United States is able to combine military assistance to Israel and continued support for Ukraine, a high-ranking source in United States defense circles said. RIA News.

“We are able to continue our support to both Ukraine and Israel,” she emphasized, adding that Washington will also be able to maintain the state’s global combat readiness.

Earlier, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth named a condition for ensuring arms supplies to Israel and Ukraine. To meet the two countries’ munitions needs, the Pentagon will need Congressional support, she said.

Also, the Politico newspaper, citing sources in the American defense department, reported that the United States is working on the speedy transfer of weapons to Israel, which will be carried out in parallel with the help of Ukraine.