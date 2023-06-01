LondonThe United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for Artificial Intelligence, a high-ranking European Union official announced yesterday, as the developing technology raises concerns about the risks it poses to humanity and increasing calls for it to regulate.

The voluntary code would close the gap as the 27-nation EU works on unprecedented rules that would take about three years to come into force, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said during a Trade Council meeting. and EU-US Technology, which is run jointly by US and European officials.

“We need responsible Artificial Intelligence. Generative Artificial Intelligence completely changes things,” Vestager stressed, adding that he expects a draft of the code to be ready in the coming weeks.

A final proposal ‘very soon’

He said officials will seek feedback from industry members, invite parties to get involved, and promised “a final proposal very very soon for the industry to voluntarily commit to,” he said during a press conference. after the council meeting in Sweden.

The council has “an important role in helping to establish voluntary codes of conduct that would be available to all like-minded countries,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The impressive rise of generative AI systems such as ChatGPT has dazzled users with its ability to mimic human responses, while raising fears about the risks they pose, sparking a global debate on how to design safeguards for the technology. .

world priority

Scientists and technology leaders have warned that mitigating the risks of AI should be a global priority because it can lead to human extinction, according to a statement posted online Tuesday and signed by hundreds of experts.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT, signed off on that statement and has suggested that the AI ​​be regulated by the United States or an international agency.