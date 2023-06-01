Cell phones have become, for many people, an almost everyday item. basic basketbecause the world in which we live is increasingly technological and, as such, pushes humanity to be.

In this context, we will now give you the list of the 3 OPPO brand cell phones that you should buy and, on the contrary, the 3 smartphone models of this same Chinese brand that you should not buy.

Let’s start by saying that, despite the fact that it is a Chinese telephone manufacturing company, OPPO has managed to be very successful in the Mexican market. Such has been its popularity in the market of the Aztec country that managed to unseat Apple’s iPhone in purchasing preferencesalthough this was done thanks to the alliance it has with Telcel.

OPPO cell phones that you should buy

Now, where do we start? Well, so that you have a good impression of the Chinese cell phone brand, first we will introduce you to the three OPPO smartphones that if you should buy, know:

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G

The OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G has a 6.44-inch FullHD Super AMOLED screen, as well as a 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G processor. In addition to this, it has the camera system: 64-megapixel main and 32-megapixel front. In addition, its battery is 4,300 mAh, with the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11.

OPPO Find X5 Lite

The OPPO Find X5 Lite has a 6.44-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, as well as a camera system: 64-megapixel main and 32-megapixel front. Also, it has a 4,500mAh batteryand includes the ColorOS 12 operating system based on Android 12.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has an LTPO type AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution: Added to this, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, as well as a camera system: main 50-megapixel and front 32-megapixel. In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, and comes with the ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12.

OPPO cell phones that you should not buy

Now, once we show you the pretty face of the Chinese cell phone brand that surpassed iPhone in Mexico, we will introduce you to the worst OPPO smartphone models, which are:

OPPO A16

The OPPO A16 has a 6.52″ LCD screen. Meanwhile, its processor is the Helio G35. As for RAM and storage, they are 4 GB and 64 GB, respectively. For its part, it has a front camera of 8 MP and the rear is 13 MP. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, and its operating system is Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1.

OPPO A17

Meanwhile, the OPPO A17 comes with a 6.56″ LCD screen and the Mediatek Helio G35 processor. Added to this, its RAM and storage memories are 4 GB and 64 GB, respectively. Its main camera is 50 MP, and its front camera is 5 MP. On the other hand, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, and integrates the ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12.

OPPO A57

Finally, the OPPO A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, having the MediaTek Helio G35 processor / IMG GE8320 GPU. Its RAM memory is 3/4 GB, and its storage is 64/128 GB. Its cameras: the front one of 8 MP, and the main one of 13 MP. With the ColorIOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It should be said that the reason why you should not buy any of the three previous OPPO cell phones is that they offer very little in terms of functions and quality.