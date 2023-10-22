A (shared) car caused a major mess in Zaandam last night, resulting in more than eight rammed cars.

We hope we never have to emphasize it extra, but we will do it anyway: if you are intoxicated, leave your car at home. And someone else’s too. Otherwise something like last night’s scene in Zaandam will happen.

Eight cars rammed

During the night, or actually the early morning hours, the emergency services had to respond to a downright bizarre accident on the Cornelis Bruijnzeelweg in Zaandam. When taking the exit, a Fiat 500e drove across the grass, over the cycle path and through the gate of a car company. It came to a stop after ramming no fewer than eight cars.

Alcohol

On the one hand, you naturally think ‘it’s your own fault’ when it turns out that the driver is immediately allowed to go to the police station after a check-up at the hospital because of Article 8: alcohol was involved. Knowing that there were two other people in the car and it is a shared car and it is the night from Saturday to Sunday, you can take a guess at what choices were made by the trio. But we don’t laugh about it too much, because as you can see the Fiat is badly damaged and one of the occupants was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A significant damage claim can be made for the Ford dealer in Zaandam after the havoc caused. The Fiat drove straight into the area where all the cars were parked, causing damage to at least eight cars.

Police are still investigating how exactly the accident could have happened, beyond what seems obvious. The control room was aware of the incident because the car itself called 112 via e-Call. In this case, that was a good thing if someone was seriously injured.

Photos: Inter Visual Studio

Photos: Inter Visual Studio

