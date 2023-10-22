Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Split

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has been criticized for his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Gregor Fischer/Pool AP/AP

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is regularly criticized for his friendship with Putin. Now he spoke out about the allegations in an interview.

Berlin – Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) blames the USA for the failed peace between Moscow and Kiev. In an interview he now accused the peace talks of failing because of Washington. This is reported by, among others, Focus.

Former Chancellor Schröder’s opinion on the peace talks in Istanbul

Gerhard Schröder, known as a friend of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has the impression that the USA has blocked a quick peace solution after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a conversation with the Berlin newspaper He explained that the Ukrainian negotiating partners were unable to seal peace at the talks in Istanbul in 2022 because the US “wasn’t allowed to”. However, he did not reveal how Schröder came to this assessment.

After the war began last year, representatives of both countries met for peace talks, including in Turkey. While Russia claims that there was an unimplemented agreement, it accuses Ukraine of having thwarted the success of the negotiations at the urging of the USA.

According to his own statements, Schröder was supposed to mediate in the Ukraine war

Kiev justified the break-off in talks, among other things, with the atrocities uncovered in Bucha. Hundreds of dead civilians were found in the town near the capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj issued a decree banning further talks with Russia. Without consulting the German government, Schröder traveled to Moscow in March 2022 to speak with Putin, where, according to a report by the New York Times was received at a high level.

Opposite the Berlin newspaper Schröder said that in 2022 he was asked by the Ukrainian side to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. He therefore held talks with Rustem Umyerov, Ukraine’s current defense minister, and then with Putin and his envoys. At this point, the incidents in Butscha were not yet known.

Former Chancellor Schröder: “The Americans believe they can keep the Russians down”

According to Schröder, Umyerov showed a willingness to compromise, including with regard to Ukraine’s non-membership in NATO and the introduction of the Russian language in Donbass. Schröder explained: “Nothing could happen because everything else was decided in Washington.” He also noted: “The Americans believe that the Russians can be kept down.”

Although Schröder has always condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, he continued to campaign for maintaining relations with Russia, which earned him a lot of criticism. Since the Russian invasion, the SPD leadership has increasingly distanced itself from its former chancellor, with a party expulsion process failing.