Raphael Dwamenafront of Egnatia and former player for teams such as Levante and Zaragoza, died this Saturday during the Albanian Super League match that his team was playing against Partizani.

Dwamena, a 27-year-old footballer raised in the Red Bull Salzburg youth academy, fainted 24 minutes into the match and despite the immediate intervention of doctors and being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, he could not be revived.

The Albanian Football Federation (AFL) has expressed in a statement “its deepest condolences” to the player’s family and Egnatia “for this great loss that has shocked the entire Albanian football community.”

From your doctor

Antonio Asso, cardiologist who treated Raphael Dwamena when he was part of Zaragoza, explained what happened in a letter.

He said that the player suffered from dizziness “with serious ventricular arrhythmias that occurred during the games.”

And he added: “They convinced him of the urgent need to implant a defibrillator to at least guarantee his life.”

“A decision that was accompanied by advice: to abandon professional sports practice, without ruling out a subsequent intervention to address the root problem. That required him to stay alive, and for this the defibrillator was essential,” he said.

