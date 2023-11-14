Against Frosinone the playmaker made his entrance towards the end: for the umpteenth time he is trying to return from an injury, here’s what his role could be for the Nerazzurri

About fifteen minutes to return to being a presence in the Nerazzurri universe: Stefano Sensi, who sees himself again. In the match against Frosinone, the midfielder from Urbino made his second appearance in his second life at Inter: an entry after the fact, as already happened in Cagliari in the first away match of the championship, again at 2-0. A taste of the pitch that can only be good, but now we need to get into rhythm: can the former Sassuolo player become another weapon at Simone Inzaghi’s disposal?

In these first months of the season, the story was a plot already seen: summer as a champion, hope of a season as a protagonist, then the stop. The physicist, always him, clipping the wings of pure talent. This year it affected the quadriceps of his left thigh, an injury before the away match in San Sebastian against Real Sociedad, after having already missed the match against Fiorentina. Result: out of 16 Inter matches this season (12 in Serie A, 4 in the Champions League) Sensi only played two parts, two appearances from the bench with victories already achieved, with Cagliari and Frosinone. No, not what you would have expected after a starring pre-season.

In August, Sensi scored at PSG and Salzburg. Two decisive goals for Inter's victories, 2-1 and 4-3 respectively. A performance that made the club think they had the solution at home, once the Samardzic deal fell through. What if the necessary quality in between was already in Appiano? This is the idea. Sensi, however, never actually existed. There is still time to take control of the situation, to try to create a central role in Milan: for now Stefano is a summer illusion, to become a useful pawn for Inzaghi we will have to work hard and, above all, no others are allowed stop. Also because the squad is very deep and at the end of the transfer window Klaassen arrived, an interpreter who could be an alter-ego of the boy from Urbino and who, unlike the Italian, was included in the UEFA list. The fans' hope is that Sensi will soon return to the one admired in the summer: thus, in the long run in the championship, he could be a precious weapon. Yet another, for this Inter full of solutions.