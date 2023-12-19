Detailed plans revealing the future projects of PlayStation-owned Spider-Man developer Insomniac have been published online, stolen from the company by hackers.

The files include a project roadmap for the next decade and beyond including an array of unannounced projects, plus production details, art assets and personal information on Insomniac employees.

Insomniac suffered a data breach last week, with ransomware group Ryhsida demanding 50 bitcoins – the equivalent of $2m – within a week to avoid the data being published publicly. Now, seven days later, the group has gone through with its threat.

As first reported by CyberDaily, the leaked trove of data includes 1.3m files, and over 1.6TB of data. This includes private messages from the company's Slack and employee details including files related to the company's hiring and firing.

A Ryhsida spokesperson told CyberDaily the hack specifically targeted Insomniac to demand money, as a high-profile game developer would likely be an “easy target.”

Sony is yet to respond to the leak. Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for comment.

More to follow.