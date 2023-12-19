Next Wednesday, December 20, Paris Saint Germain and Metz will face each other to play the match corresponding to matchday 16 of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique's men will look for a victory to remain at the top of the table.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Metz:
In which stadium is PSG vs Nantes played?
City: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Date: Wednesday, December 20
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch PSG vs Nantes on television in Spain?
TV channel: Eurosport 2
How can you watch PSG vs Nantes on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Nantes on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Nantes on television in the United States?
TV channel: beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lille
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
BVB
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Nantes
|
2-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Le Havre
|
0-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Newcastle
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Montpellier
|
0-1D
|
Ligue 1
|
Brest
|
0-1D
|
Ligue 1
|
Lille
|
2-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Lorient
|
2-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
Nantes
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
Not even Carlos Soler will be present due to illness and Gonçalo Ramos is a doubt due to a flu process. Neither Nuno Mendes nor Keylor Navas nor Fabián will be there. These are the casualties that Parisians face.
PSG: Paris Saint Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembélé, Kolo Muani; Mbappe
Metz: Oukidja, Colin, Traoré, Hérelle, Udol, Danley, Camara, Jallow, Dialló, Elisor, Van Den Kerhof
PSG 2-0 Metz
