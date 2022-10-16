Shock announcement from the NBA: Dikembe Mutombo, former top league champion in the world, is struggling with a brain tumor

Shocking news has come from the United States in the past few hours and has shocked the whole world of sport, especially basketball. The NBA itself took care of the announcement, which in a statement explained that the legend and hall of famer Dikembe Mutombo he has recently discovered that he has a bad brain problem.

Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo, this is his full name, was born in Democratic Republic of Congo in 1966 and as a child he moved to the USA.

Here he attended the university of GeorgetownWashington, showing off for the phenomenal US basketball player he was.

In 1991 he was selected by Denver Nuggetsthus starting one of the most glorious careers of a professional player in the most important league in the world, the NBA.

From Colorado he then passed in 1996 to the Atlanta Hawks, where it became a legend. From 2001 to 2004 then he changed 4 teams: Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. With the latter he stayed for the next 4 years, ending his career in 2009.

Mutombo played for 18 years in the NBA, winning the title of best defender 4 times, as well as 8 calls to the All Star Game and an appearance at the Nba Finals (2001) with the Philadelphia 76ers. In the 2015 entered the Hall Of Fame Nba.

Dikembe Mutombo has a brain tumor

Mutombo is considered one of the biggest who have ever walked the parquet of a building in the United States. For this reason, the announcement issued directly by the NBA shocked everyone. The note reads:

Global Ambassador and NBA Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, is currently undergoing treatments for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best possible care from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta. Dikembe and his family are asking for privacy right now so they can focus on his health. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.

I’m thousands of messages of closeness that the former Congolese center is receiving in these hours and days. The hug came from former teammates and former opponents, current basketball stars, journalists and from all over the sports world. Updates on the former champion’s health condition will follow.