Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the work of the 21st World Congress of the International Society of Toxicology will start tomorrow, “Monday” in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a group of scientists and global specialists in toxicology.
The conference will discuss many important topics, most notably animal toxins, mycotoxins, plant toxins, compound poisons, toxicology discovery, pharmacology, clinical toxicology, and other topics related to toxicology.
The conference, which is organized by Sera Company, the first company of its kind in the Middle East, which is based in Abu Dhabi, will continue until October 21, with the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the Tourism and Culture Authority – Abu Dhabi, and the company. Abu Dhabi Health Services “SEHA”.
The international conference of the International Society of Toxicology, which began its preliminary work today, Sunday, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, aims to learn about toxicology, encourage research and advance knowledge in all areas of toxicology, and facilitate the exchange of ideas and information about toxicology among those interested in this field. the field .
The conference, which is held in person and virtual, will be attended by 300 specialists in person and 2000 virtual, during which approximately 137 scientists, specialists and experts in toxicology from 37 countries from different countries of the world will speak, including researchers, professors of international universities, executives, and those interested in toxicology, whether experimental or clinical, including Those interested in the taxonomy and biology of toxin-producing organisms, biochemists and pharmacologists working with toxins, toxicologists seeking to develop new treatments for human diseases, agricultural scientists searching for new pest control, scientists looking to produce antivenoms, clinicians involved in diagnosis and treatment Effects of toxins from poisonous animals, such as snakes, spiders, scorpions, jellyfish, poisonous animals, poisonous plants, mushrooms, algal toxins and bacterial toxins.
The organization of the international conference in the UAE confirms the distinguished position of the state and its leadership in organizing specialized international conferences, and major scientific events and activities. The twenty-first global conference of the International Society of Toxicology is one of the unique conferences of its kind, and the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East.
The Scientific Committee of the Twenty-first World Congress of the International Society of Toxicology was keen to develop a distinguished scientific program for this session, based on the successes achieved in previous sessions, looking forward to achieving more success through the distinguished participation of prominent scientists, specialists, researchers and university professors, to reach new and exciting results in toxicology.
Conference participants will also discuss many research papers dealing with clinical toxicology, snakebites, antivenoms, recent advances in toxicology, natural toxins and drug discovery, pharmacotoxicology, toxins and ion channels, venom structure and function, toxicology in natural history and evolution, and toxicology. Marine and freshwater, mycotoxins and bacterial toxins, detox technologies, protein antitoxins, antibodies and toxins.
