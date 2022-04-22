After the meeting this morning between the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Russian President Vladimir Putin, “complicated” weeks are expected in Brussels on the war front in Ukraine, as was already clear “following the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky” in Kiev. EU sources explain this after the conversation, which lasted about an hour and a half, did not produce concrete results, other than that of resuming a direct dialogue between the two leaders that had been interrupted for some time.

Michel was the bearer of the request of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who would like to deal directly with Putin, but the Russian president, as stated in the readout released by the Kremlin, reiterated his “well-known position on the issue”, namely that “this opportunity it depends, among other things, on the specific results between the Russian and Ukrainian delegates “. During these talks, according to the Kremlin, “Ukrainian negotiators were inconsistent and unwilling to look at mutually acceptable solutions”.

The the conversation between Michel and Putin today focused above all on the “short-term developments” of the conflictthe sources explain, after in Kiev Michel “discussed in detail all the issues related to the conflict with President Zelensky”.

Also on the US side, Senior officials in the Biden administration say they believe the next four weeks will determine the final outcome of the war Russia in Ukraine with long-term consequences that will affect the map of Europe for decades to come. The New York Times writes it. According to US officials, who wished to remain anonymous, if Russia manages to break through in the east, Putin will present his so-called “special military operation” as a success for protecting Ukraine’s pro-Russian minority. He would subsequently seek a ceasefire, but would use the Donbass as a lever in any future negotiations.

According to officials, the Ukrainian army would be able to stop the Russian offensive in the Donbass. Indeed, if properly armed and kept morale and motivation high, Ukrainian forces can not only stop the Russian advance, but also repel it. Faced with this eventuality, Putin could send more fighting forces for a war that could drag on for years or seriously initiate peace talks: the first option could mean full national mobilization and is politically risky for the Kremlin leader.