Real Madrid chose to remain on the sidelines in this winter market, Ancelotti and Florentino decided to bet on the squad as it began in 2022 and did not make any arrivals or departures in the team, all with the intention of having the best nourished portfolio to make stellar signings commanded by Kylian Mbappé in the summer.
In this way, the coaching staff and sports management of Madrid is already beginning to define the list of names that they will look for in the summer market, where the meringues have a clear tendency towards the school of French players, where options like Mbappé shine. , Pogba or Tchouaméni, among others, to whom the young defender William Saliba has been attached.
Reports Sport that Madrid has set its sights on Saliba, a 21-year-old who is on loan at Marseille from Arsenal and who has had a brilliant season in Ligue 1, being one of the most outstanding defenders in French football and who reaffirms himself as a promising center-back in the short term, being so in the White House they would welcome his signing, since his value has just reached 25 million euros and they could get a lot from William for several years, although the defender is also of interest to the two giants of Milan.
